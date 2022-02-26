Viking Energy Group (OTCMKTS:VKIN) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.59

Shares of Viking Energy Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VKIN – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.59 and traded as high as $0.77. Viking Energy Group shares last traded at $0.67, with a volume of 499,045 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.76.

About Viking Energy Group (OTCMKTS:VKIN)

Viking Energy Group, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It owns and invests in oil and gas assets located in North America in Kansas, Missouri, Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. The company was founded on May 3, 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

