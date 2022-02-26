Viking Energy Group (OTCMKTS:VKIN) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.59

Shares of Viking Energy Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VKIN – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.59 and traded as high as $0.77. Viking Energy Group shares last traded at $0.67, with a volume of 499,045 shares traded.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.76.
About Viking Energy Group (OTCMKTS:VKIN)
