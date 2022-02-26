Vince (NYSE:VNCE) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $8.69

Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.69 and traded as low as $7.80. Vince shares last traded at $8.13, with a volume of 11,489 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vince from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $97.23 million, a PE ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.54 and its 200 day moving average is $8.69.

Vince (NYSE:VNCE – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The textile maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.42). Vince had a negative return on equity of 26.81% and a negative net margin of 5.25%. The business had revenue of $87.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vince Holding Corp. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in Vince by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 80,460 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vince by 2,032.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,623 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vince during the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. 5.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vince Holding Corp. engages in the manufacture, design, and sale of luxury apparel and accessories. It offers clothing, footwear, and handbags. It operates through the Wholesale, Rebecca Taylor and Parker and Direct-to-Consumer segments. The Wholesale segment deals with the sale of products to premier department stores and specialty stores in the U.S.

