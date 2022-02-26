Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $40.00. The company traded as high as $29.13 and last traded at $28.75, with a volume of 21553 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.55.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on VNOM. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Viper Energy Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.29.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total transaction of $37,320,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,579 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $58,336.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VNOM. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Viper Energy Partners by 40.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 147,763 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 42,330 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Viper Energy Partners by 127.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,015 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 42,532 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Viper Energy Partners by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 424,887 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,000,000 after acquiring an additional 4,351 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Viper Energy Partners by 762.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 115,462 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 102,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 101.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 331,347 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,239,000 after buying an additional 166,547 shares during the last quarter. 37.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of -219.14 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.65.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $165.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.77 million. Viper Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 1.20% and a negative net margin of 2.20%. The business’s revenue was up 117.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is -1,169.14%.

About Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

