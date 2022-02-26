Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $10.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $15.00. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.50% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VIPS. CLSA reduced their price objective on Vipshop from $11.80 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Benchmark cut Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.55.

Shares of NYSE:VIPS opened at $9.05 on Thursday. Vipshop has a 12-month low of $7.47 and a 12-month high of $46.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.96 and a 200-day moving average of $11.12.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $2.23. Vipshop had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 4.80%. The company had revenue of $35.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Vipshop will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vipshop during the third quarter worth $55,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 59.5% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 52.5% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 227.2% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 3,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.01% of the company’s stock.

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

