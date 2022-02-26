Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $10.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $15.00. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.50% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VIPS. CLSA reduced their price objective on Vipshop from $11.80 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Benchmark cut Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.55.
Shares of NYSE:VIPS opened at $9.05 on Thursday. Vipshop has a 12-month low of $7.47 and a 12-month high of $46.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.96 and a 200-day moving average of $11.12.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vipshop during the third quarter worth $55,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 59.5% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 52.5% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 227.2% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 3,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.01% of the company’s stock.
About Vipshop (Get Rating)
VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.
