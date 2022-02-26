Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) PT Lowered to $24.00

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 161.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SPCE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Virgin Galactic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.56.

SPCE opened at $9.18 on Thursday. Virgin Galactic has a 1-year low of $7.40 and a 1-year high of $57.51. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.97.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $141.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 140999900.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Virgin Galactic will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPCE. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Virgin Galactic by 75.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 208.3% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 275.0% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 481.6% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the period. 40.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

