Visteon (NYSE:VC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Visteon (NYSE:VC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Visteon from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday.
Shares of Visteon stock opened at $124.60 on Wednesday. Visteon has a 12 month low of $91.59 and a 12 month high of $136.58.
Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.
