VMware (NYSE:VMW) PT Lowered to $135.00

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on VMW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of VMware from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup lowered shares of VMware from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of VMware from $172.00 to $135.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of VMware from $178.00 to $154.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of VMware from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $143.87.

VMware stock opened at $118.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.45. VMware has a 12-month low of $108.80 and a 12-month high of $172.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.59. VMware had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 23.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. VMware’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that VMware will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other VMware news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $782,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 27.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VMW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 51.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,248 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $10,153,000 after purchasing an additional 19,154 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 11.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 15,523 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 1,382.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 394,902 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $63,173,000 after purchasing an additional 368,264 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 11.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,108,263 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $337,259,000 after purchasing an additional 215,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 4.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 305,238 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $48,829,000 after purchasing an additional 13,770 shares in the last quarter. 16.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

