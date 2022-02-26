Voloridge Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 62,981 HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 62,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,079,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of HealthEquity at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in HealthEquity by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,572,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,046,000 after purchasing an additional 124,254 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in HealthEquity by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 155,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,499,000 after purchasing an additional 62,922 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in HealthEquity by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 90,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,289,000 after purchasing an additional 5,765 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in HealthEquity by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 372,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,966,000 after purchasing an additional 57,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in HealthEquity by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 6,536 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HealthEquity stock opened at $53.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 7.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.13. HealthEquity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.81 and a fifty-two week high of $85.98.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 4.60% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $180.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

In other HealthEquity news, Director Stuart B. Parker purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.82 per share, with a total value of $1,070,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Angelique Christine Hill sold 6,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total value of $258,806.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

HQY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on HealthEquity from $87.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on HealthEquity from $82.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on HealthEquity from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered HealthEquity from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price target on HealthEquity from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HealthEquity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.82.

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

