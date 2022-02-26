Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $4.85 Million Stake in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) by 49.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,706 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.16% of Mr. Cooper Group worth $4,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $551,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230 shares in the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $22,412,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 101.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 14,342 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

COOP opened at $51.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.98. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.34 and a 1 year high of $52.34.

COOP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $46.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 10,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $440,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $1,330,600 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

