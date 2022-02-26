Voloridge Investment Management LLC Sells 50,564 Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,564 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Omnicell worth $4,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OMCL. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Omnicell by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Omnicell by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 4,074 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in Omnicell by 146.5% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Omnicell by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 20,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 6,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Omnicell by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter.

Omnicell stock opened at $126.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $155.97 and a 200-day moving average of $162.32. Omnicell, Inc. has a one year low of $118.81 and a one year high of $187.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.05.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92. Omnicell had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $311.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.07 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Omnicell’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Omnicell from $203.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $188.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Omnicell has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.71.

In other Omnicell news, CAO Joseph Brian Spears sold 1,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.14, for a total transaction of $213,564.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 8,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.15, for a total transaction of $1,542,854.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,759 shares of company stock valued at $1,944,442 over the last quarter. 2.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

