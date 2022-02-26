Voloridge Investment Management LLC Sells 96,070 Shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) by 46.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,070 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.17% of Accolade worth $4,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACCD. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Accolade in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Accolade in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Accolade in the second quarter valued at about $217,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Accolade by 27.1% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Accolade in the third quarter valued at about $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ACCD opened at $17.71 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.34. Accolade, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.17 and a fifty-two week high of $55.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.24 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 10th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.99. Accolade had a negative net margin of 33.86% and a negative return on equity of 20.66%. The business had revenue of $83.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Accolade’s revenue was up 117.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Accolade, Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ACCD shares. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Accolade from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Accolade from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accolade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Accolade in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Accolade from $56.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.75.

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

