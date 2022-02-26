Voloridge Investment Management LLC Takes Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 26,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,481,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in American Water Works by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 33,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in American Water Works by 39.4% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in American Water Works by 83.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 54,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,417,000 after purchasing an additional 24,828 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in American Water Works by 20.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,725,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $266,000,000 after purchasing an additional 295,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in American Water Works by 6.6% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 105,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,337,000 after purchasing an additional 6,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works stock opened at $152.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.70. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.01 and a 1-year high of $189.65. The company has a market cap of $27.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $164.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.92.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $951.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 32.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 34.68%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. HSBC raised American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $191.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on American Water Works from $187.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.60.

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

