Voya Investment Management LLC Has $880,000 Position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRT. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 19.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $104,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 106.2% during the third quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 7,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 3,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $302,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IRT opened at $25.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.79. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.76 and a 52 week high of $25.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.74 and a beta of 0.98.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 6.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 21.05%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Independence Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.86.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

