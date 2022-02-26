Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 1,302 Shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Voya Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,417 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,302 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CommScope were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COMM. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in CommScope during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,916,000. Goldentree Asset Management LP grew its holdings in CommScope by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP now owns 4,323,557 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $92,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644,898 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in CommScope during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,072,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in CommScope by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,984,947 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $67,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in CommScope by 4,209.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,177,886 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,552 shares during the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Timothy T. Yates bought 5,000 shares of CommScope stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.06 per share, for a total transaction of $50,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

COMM opened at $10.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.71. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.43 and a 1-year high of $22.18. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.70.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.21. CommScope had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a positive return on equity of 269.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on COMM. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of CommScope from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of CommScope from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of CommScope from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of CommScope from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.45.

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband, Home, Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

