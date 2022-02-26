Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 264 Shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Voya Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Hub Group by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,342,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $88,605,000 after acquiring an additional 35,934 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hub Group by 406.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,316,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,748 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Hub Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,133,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,936,000 after acquiring an additional 11,286 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hub Group by 48,125.5% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 636,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,765,000 after acquiring an additional 635,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Hub Group by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 410,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,098,000 after buying an additional 15,807 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HUBG shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on Hub Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Hub Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hub Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Hub Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hub Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.33.

Shares of HUBG stock opened at $82.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.45 and its 200 day moving average is $76.50. Hub Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.79 and a twelve month high of $87.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Hub Group had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Hub Group, Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hub Group Profile (Get Rating)

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

