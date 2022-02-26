Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 399 Shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Voya Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Otter Tail were worth $967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 6.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 848,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,420,000 after buying an additional 50,489 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 5.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 401,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,582,000 after buying an additional 19,353 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 0.5% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 346,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,409,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 11.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 243,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,903,000 after buying an additional 25,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Otter Tail during the third quarter valued at about $218,000. 46.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OTTR opened at $62.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Otter Tail Co. has a one year low of $40.46 and a one year high of $71.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.42.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. Otter Tail had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 15.86%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Otter Tail Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.4125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Otter Tail’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.83%.

In other Otter Tail news, Director Timothy J. O’keefe sold 1,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total value of $102,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

OTTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Maxim Group raised their price objective on Otter Tail from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Sidoti lowered shares of Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Otter Tail has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.67.

Otter Tail Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the energy, infrastructure, and production businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Manufacturing and Plastics. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes power and electric energy. The Manufacturing segment offers contract machining, metal parts stamping, fabrication, handling trays, and horticultural containers.

