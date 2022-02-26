Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 418 Shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Voya Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,104 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in TripAdvisor were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 19.2% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,504,205 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $84,768,000 after buying an additional 403,202 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 807.8% in the second quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 161,585 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $6,512,000 after buying an additional 143,785 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 1.9% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,045 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 4.4% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 60,820 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $2,451,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 12.3% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 191,170 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $6,471,000 after buying an additional 20,975 shares in the last quarter. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TRIP stock opened at $26.39 on Friday. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.52 and a 12 month high of $64.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.72 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.91.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The travel company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.08. TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 24.71% and a negative return on equity of 23.31%. The business had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.58) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TRIP. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $33.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $62.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.73.

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

