VPC Specialty Lending Investments PLC (VSL) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2 on March 31st

VPC Specialty Lending Investments PLC (LON:VSL – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of VSL opened at GBX 93.20 ($1.27) on Friday. VPC Specialty Lending Investments has a 52 week low of GBX 80.28 ($1.09) and a 52 week high of GBX 98.20 ($1.34). The firm has a market cap of £259.35 million and a P/E ratio of 3.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 93.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 91.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.28, a quick ratio of 33.68 and a current ratio of 33.85.

VPC Specialty Lending Investments Company Profile (Get Rating)

VPC Specialty Lending Investments Plc specializes in opportunities within the specialty lending market primarily through online lending platforms.

