W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America raised shares of W. P. Carey from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, W. P. Carey currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $86.50.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

Shares of NYSE WPC opened at $77.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a PE ratio of 31.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.74. W. P. Carey has a 1 year low of $66.12 and a 1 year high of $83.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $1.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 171.54%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in W. P. Carey during the third quarter valued at $27,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new position in W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in W. P. Carey during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey Company Profile (Get Rating)

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.