Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $26.21

Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $26.21 and last traded at $26.51, with a volume of 103 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.08.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WRBY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Warby Parker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $68.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Warby Parker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.56.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.70.

In related news, CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $3,768,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 37,625 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.15 per share, for a total transaction of $1,886,893.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders bought 3,296,883 shares of company stock worth $119,674,130 and sold 602,848 shares worth $27,710,333.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WRBY. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Warby Parker during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the third quarter valued at $99,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 542.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the period.

Warby Parker Company Profile (NYSE:WRBY)

Warby Parker Inc is a direct-to-consumer eyewear brand. Warby Parker Inc is based in NEW YORK.

