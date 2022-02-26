Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.270-$3.270 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.750. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.88 billion-$6.88 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.59 billion.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $147.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $149.00 to $142.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Connections presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $139.13.

Shares of Waste Connections stock traded up $2.47 on Friday, hitting $124.01. 1,471,749 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,352,078. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.41. Waste Connections has a 12-month low of $97.58 and a 12-month high of $138.82. The company has a market cap of $32.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 11.73%. Waste Connections’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Waste Connections will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.181 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.26%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WCN. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Waste Connections in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Waste Connections by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Waste Connections by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in Waste Connections during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 169.0% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

