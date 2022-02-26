Wayfair (NYSE:W) Price Target Lowered to $175.00 at Guggenheim

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Guggenheim from $250.00 to $175.00 in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on W. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Wayfair from $313.00 to $256.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Wayfair from $300.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Wayfair from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Wayfair from $250.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Wayfair from $120.00 to $108.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $226.60.

Shares of W stock opened at $131.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 168.19 and a beta of 2.84. Wayfair has a one year low of $100.57 and a one year high of $355.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $161.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.88.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.22). Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 0.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Wayfair will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Wayfair news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 1,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.68, for a total transaction of $292,991.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Conine sold 40,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.85, for a total value of $10,430,245.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,013 shares of company stock worth $23,753,315. 27.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Monolith Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

