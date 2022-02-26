WealthPLAN Partners LLC Has $1.15 Million Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC reduced its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,463 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. 74.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $227.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $226.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.25. The company has a market cap of $127.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $198.64 and a twelve month high of $261.00.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.25. Amgen had a return on equity of 120.59% and a net margin of 22.68%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $1.94 dividend. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.27%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Amgen from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Amgen in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $258.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $285.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $234.65.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

