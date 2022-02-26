WealthPLAN Partners LLC Raises Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,406 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Boeing by 16.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 102,480 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $24,550,000 after purchasing an additional 14,383 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 28,627 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,858,000 after buying an additional 3,843 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,326,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 29,225 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $7,001,000 after acquiring an additional 4,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 6,588 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 54.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $208.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,044,550.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $208.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Boeing from $274.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $306.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.48.

Shares of BA stock opened at $201.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $117.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.47. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $183.77 and a one year high of $278.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $208.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.01.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($7.72). The business had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($15.25) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes, Defense, Space and Security, Global Services, and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

