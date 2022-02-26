WealthPLAN Partners LLC Sells 91,130 Shares of BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lowered its position in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 265,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,130 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in BrightSpire Capital were worth $2,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the second quarter worth $1,831,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the second quarter worth about $71,856,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in BrightSpire Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in BrightSpire Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 67.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRSP opened at $8.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.63. The company has a quick ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. BrightSpire Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.05 and a fifty-two week high of $10.68.

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. BrightSpire Capital had a negative net margin of 75.88% and a positive return on equity of 6.36%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that BrightSpire Capital, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut BrightSpire Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet lowered BrightSpire Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of BrightSpire Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.17.

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It originates, acquires, finances, and manages diversified portfolio consisting primarily of commercial real estate (CRE) senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities and net leased properties predominantly in the United States.

