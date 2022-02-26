Wealthsource Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 4,004 Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 4,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Paychex by 0.4% during the third quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 21,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Paychex by 0.6% during the third quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 14,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Paychex by 2.3% during the third quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Paychex by 2.3% during the third quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in Paychex by 4.9% during the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 69.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $118.64 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $123.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.61, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.93. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.68 and a 52 week high of $138.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 41.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.79%.

PAYX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Cowen raised Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.21.

In other news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 3,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total value of $396,065.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total transaction of $91,910.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 257,586 shares of company stock valued at $34,549,139 in the last three months. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

