Wealthsource Partners LLC Buys 2,782 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,782 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 8.4% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.7% during the third quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 28,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 6.7% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 10.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 5.8% in the third quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Sunday, January 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Brookfield Renewable Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.88.

Shares of BEP opened at $34.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.47 and a beta of 0.65. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $30.93 and a 12-month high of $44.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.57.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 5.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.14%. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is currently -174.29%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.