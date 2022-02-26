Wealthsource Partners LLC Buys Shares of 4,867 SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SLYV. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 321.2% during the third quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 744,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,651,000 after buying an additional 567,605 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 8,809.3% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 325,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,667,000 after acquiring an additional 321,716 shares during the period. American Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 344.5% during the third quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 406,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,286,000 after purchasing an additional 314,757 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 54.1% during the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 356,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,582,000 after purchasing an additional 125,325 shares during the period. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the third quarter worth $7,977,000.

Shares of SLYV stock opened at $82.71 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.94 and a fifty-two week high of $91.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.81.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

