Wealthsource Partners LLC Buys Shares of 6,666 Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adams Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 113,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 478.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 816,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,619,000 after purchasing an additional 675,316 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 84,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,938,000 after purchasing an additional 19,870 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 73,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,191,000 after buying an additional 5,387 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,265,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $411,094,000 after buying an additional 703,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

VLO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Valero Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Valero Energy from $83.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Cowen reduced their price target on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Valero Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.36.

NYSE VLO opened at $84.87 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $93.77. The stock has a market cap of $34.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.08 and a 200-day moving average of $74.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.63. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $35.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 174.22%.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

