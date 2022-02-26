Wealthsource Partners LLC Makes New Investment in ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA)

Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 30,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 26.6% during the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,955 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 15.7% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 14,465 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the second quarter worth $421,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 11.7% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 38,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 4,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 21.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 54,258 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 9,630 shares in the last quarter. 25.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ASA Gold and Precious Metals alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ASA opened at $21.73 on Friday. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited has a 1-year low of $18.31 and a 1-year high of $24.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.79.

ASA Gold & Precious Metals Ltd. operates as a closed-end precious metals and mining investment fund. It engages in the investment in the securities of companies engaged in the exploration, mining and processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds and other precious metals. The company was founded by Charles Engelhard on June 12, 1958 and is headquartered in Portland, ME.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ASA Gold and Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASA Gold and Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.