Wealthsource Partners LLC Reduces Stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Wealthsource Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nwam LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 10,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX grew its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 56,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,747,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IXJ opened at $83.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.17. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 52-week low of $72.98 and a 52-week high of $90.91.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

