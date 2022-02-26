Wealthsource Partners LLC Sells 773 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Wealthsource Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,324 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 773 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Comcast by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 143,483,719 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $8,025,044,000 after purchasing an additional 7,794,333 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Comcast by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 99,553,850 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,568,047,000 after buying an additional 1,672,746 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,964,610 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,292,883,000 after buying an additional 1,946,861 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Comcast by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 54,047,581 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,081,793,000 after buying an additional 1,153,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Comcast by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,267,135 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,419,932,000 after buying an additional 2,417,070 shares in the last quarter. 82.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $47.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $44.27 and a 1-year high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The firm had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.00%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Macquarie lowered shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $65.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.28.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

