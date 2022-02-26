Wedbush Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lowe’s Companies in a research report issued on Thursday, February 24th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the home improvement retailer will earn $4.53 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $4.74. Wedbush also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ Q4 2023 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

LOW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $284.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.30.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $219.18 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies has a fifty-two week low of $150.84 and a fifty-two week high of $263.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $237.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.88.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 25,100.30%. The firm had revenue of $21.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $529,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Invst LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $506,000. Finally, FirstPurpose Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. 73.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

