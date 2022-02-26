Wedbush Comments on The GEO Group, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:GEO)

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for The GEO Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $2.15 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.05.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on GEO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of The GEO Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

Shares of GEO stock opened at $6.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.72. The GEO Group has a 12 month low of $4.96 and a 12 month high of $11.00. The company has a market capitalization of $736.44 million, a PE ratio of 5.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.71.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.20). The GEO Group had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The firm had revenue of $557.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GEO. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of The GEO Group during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The GEO Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The GEO Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in The GEO Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in The GEO Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The GEO Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The GEO Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the ownership, lease, and management of correctional, detention, and re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure Services, GEO Care, International Services, and Facility Construction and Design.

