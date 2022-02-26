Wellington Management Group LLP Boosts Stock Holdings in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 741,489 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 96,958 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 2.21% of Monro worth $42,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MNRO. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Monro by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,136 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Monro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Monro by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,893 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Monro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Monro by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,705 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter.

MNRO opened at $47.02 on Friday. Monro, Inc. has a one year low of $43.37 and a one year high of $72.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.03). Monro had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The business had revenue of $341.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Monro, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. Monro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.45%.

In other news, CEO Michael T. Broderick purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.85 per share, for a total transaction of $122,125.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on MNRO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet lowered Monro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Monro from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provide automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes, mufflers and exhaust systems, and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

