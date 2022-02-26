Wellington Management Group LLP Has $48.53 Million Stock Holdings in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 566,095 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,623 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.65% of Autoliv worth $48,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Autoliv by 286.8% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 121,686 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,431,000 after buying an additional 90,224 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 34.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,759 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 114.1% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,552 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 365.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 123,356 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,574,000 after purchasing an additional 96,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 10,847.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 68,638 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,884,000 after purchasing an additional 68,011 shares during the last quarter. 53.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Autoliv alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on ALV shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Autoliv from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $123.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.93.

ALV stock opened at $92.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.15 and a 200-day moving average of $96.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Autoliv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.83 and a 12 month high of $110.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.75.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 17.00%. Autoliv’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Autoliv, Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.51%.

In related news, insider Mikael Bratt sold 935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.33, for a total value of $91,003.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv Profile (Get Rating)

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the Passive Safety and Electronics segment. The Passive Safety segment includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, and restrain electronics. The Electronics segment comprises of restraint control systems, brake control systems and active safety.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.