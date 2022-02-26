Wellington Management Group LLP Increases Position in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) by 114.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 848,222 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 452,567 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.73% of Red Rock Resorts worth $43,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,017,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $826,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 3,077 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 79.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 3,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $333,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on RRR. Bank of America lowered Red Rock Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Macquarie lowered Red Rock Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Red Rock Resorts has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.22.

RRR opened at $50.44 on Friday. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $58.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 33.18 and a beta of 2.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.74.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $1.13. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 45.72% and a net margin of 7.99%. The firm had revenue of $422.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Red Rock Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

