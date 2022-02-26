Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 10,100 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,100 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in ASML were worth $39,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ASML. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,932,000 after acquiring an additional 6,122 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 78,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,686,000 after acquiring an additional 34,512 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 5,519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,112,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,064,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. 25.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASML opened at $667.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.37 billion, a PE ratio of 39.40, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $501.11 and a 1-year high of $895.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $707.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $773.30.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ASML. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $902.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASML has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $892.00.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

