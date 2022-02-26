Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 242,954 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 57.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 242,954 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.14% of Parker-Hannifin worth $50,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PH. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 365.6% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,101,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $867,173,000 after buying an additional 2,435,138 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 455.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 967,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $270,517,000 after purchasing an additional 793,154 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 105.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,039,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $290,564,000 after purchasing an additional 534,228 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter valued at about $97,867,000. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 29.9% during the third quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,375,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $384,701,000 after purchasing an additional 316,551 shares in the last quarter. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PH stock opened at $297.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $311.75 and a 200 day moving average of $305.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $38.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.71. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $279.12 and a twelve month high of $340.00.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 12.60%. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.83%.

In related news, VP Robert W. Malone sold 5,077 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,573,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $366.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $359.47.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

