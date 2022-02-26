Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 46,361 Shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its position in shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 724,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,361 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 4.37% of American Woodmark worth $47,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in shares of American Woodmark by 4.3% during the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Woodmark by 1.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Woodmark by 18.8% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in American Woodmark in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in American Woodmark by 5.2% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

AMWD stock opened at $52.74 on Friday. American Woodmark Co. has a 1-year low of $44.01 and a 1-year high of $108.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.99.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $459.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.59 million. American Woodmark had a positive return on equity of 7.22% and a negative net margin of 2.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that American Woodmark Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMWD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on American Woodmark from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Woodmark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.33.

In other news, Director Vance W. Tang acquired 6,000 shares of American Woodmark stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $65.10 per share, for a total transaction of $390,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Scott Culbreth acquired 2,000 shares of American Woodmark stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.95 per share, with a total value of $115,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Woodmark Corp. manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. It operates through the American Woodmark, Timberlake, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Waypoint Living Spaces, Estate by RSI, Continental Cabinets and VillaBath by RSI, Stor-It-All and Professional Cabinet Solutions.

