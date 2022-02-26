Wells Fargo & Company Lowers American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Price Target to $86.00

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $94.00 to $86.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.38% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Barclays cut their price target on shares of American States Water from $96.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.
AWR opened at $83.19 on Thursday. American States Water has a 1-year low of $70.07 and a 1-year high of $103.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.75 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.11.
In other American States Water news, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $47,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Fielder sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.10, for a total transaction of $32,935.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWR. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in American States Water in the third quarter valued at about $596,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of American States Water by 85.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American States Water by 71.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 96,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,657,000 after purchasing an additional 40,120 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of American States Water by 82.5% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of American States Water by 15.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,214,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $255,714,000 after purchasing an additional 418,132 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.32% of the company’s stock.
About American States Water (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on American States Water (AWR)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- The Facts are Supporting the Justified Enthusiasm for Teladoc Health
- It’s Time To Snack On Ruth’s Hospitality Group
Receive News & Ratings for American States Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American States Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.