Wells Fargo & Company Lowers American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Price Target to $86.00

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $94.00 to $86.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.38% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Barclays cut their price target on shares of American States Water from $96.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Get American States Water alerts:

AWR opened at $83.19 on Thursday. American States Water has a 1-year low of $70.07 and a 1-year high of $103.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.75 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.11.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.09. American States Water had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 14.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that American States Water will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American States Water news, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $47,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Fielder sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.10, for a total transaction of $32,935.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWR. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in American States Water in the third quarter valued at about $596,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of American States Water by 85.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American States Water by 71.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 96,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,657,000 after purchasing an additional 40,120 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of American States Water by 82.5% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of American States Water by 15.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,214,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $255,714,000 after purchasing an additional 418,132 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.32% of the company’s stock.

About American States Water (Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American States Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American States Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.