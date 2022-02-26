Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,152 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $3,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter valued at $27,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter valued at $30,000. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 98.2% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WFC. Piper Sandler raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Atlantic Securities raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.38.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $54.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $222.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.40. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $35.93 and a 1-year high of $60.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 26.43%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.08%.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

