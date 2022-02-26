Wells Fargo & Company Raises Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) Price Target to $208.00

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $186.00 to $208.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nexstar Media Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $200.83.

NASDAQ NXST opened at $178.54 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.68. Nexstar Media Group has a 52-week low of $131.27 and a 52-week high of $185.55.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $6.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.87 by $1.32. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 36.00%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group will post 17.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. This is a boost from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is 17.31%.

In other news, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 248,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.34, for a total transaction of $42,330,512.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 15,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $2,591,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 15.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,770,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,067,000 after buying an additional 233,337 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,229,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,568,000 after buying an additional 127,866 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 18.2% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,205,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,160,000 after buying an additional 185,882 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,120,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,193,000 after buying an additional 25,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 17.8% in the third quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 805,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,419,000 after purchasing an additional 121,600 shares in the last quarter. 93.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

