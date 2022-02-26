WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.34 Per Share

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

WesBanco has increased its dividend by 13.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years. WesBanco has a payout ratio of 49.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect WesBanco to earn $2.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.6%.

Get WesBanco alerts:

Shares of WSBC traded up $2.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.90. The stock had a trading volume of 409,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,098. WesBanco has a 1-year low of $30.21 and a 1-year high of $39.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.99. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. WesBanco had a net margin of 39.22% and a return on equity of 9.26%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WesBanco will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Callen bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.72 per share, with a total value of $163,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director F Eric Nelson, Jr. sold 1,196 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total transaction of $40,018.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 92,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the third quarter valued at about $231,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of WesBanco by 104.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 9,548 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of WesBanco by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 16,532 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of WesBanco by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 122,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,290,000 after purchasing an additional 26,295 shares during the period. 60.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WSBC shares. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of WesBanco from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

WesBanco Company Profile (Get Rating)

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.