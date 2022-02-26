Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Hits New 1-Year Low on Insider Selling

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $84.66 and last traded at $84.88, with a volume of 2963 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $89.37.

Specifically, General Counsel Randall S. Theisen sold 2,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.96, for a total transaction of $302,107.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth Vecchione acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $97.81 per share, for a total transaction of $489,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WAL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.02. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 22.96% and a net margin of 43.59%. The business had revenue of $561.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.46 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 16.15%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAL. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,202,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 13,012.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 658,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,644,000 after purchasing an additional 653,353 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 16.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,124,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,864,000 after purchasing an additional 574,248 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1,792.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 412,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,291,000 after purchasing an additional 390,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,835,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,098,923,000 after purchasing an additional 360,842 shares in the last quarter. 86.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

