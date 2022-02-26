WeWork (NYSE:WE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $5.51

WeWork Inc (NYSE:WE – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.51 and last traded at $5.69, with a volume of 22850 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.92.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.97.
In related news, Director Jeffrey Sine purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.67 per share, for a total transaction of $69,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
WeWork Company Profile (NYSE:WE)
WeWork Inc is a flexible space provider. It delivers technology-driven flexible solutions, inspiring spaces and unmatched community experiences. WeWork Inc, formerly known as BowX Acquisition Corp., is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.
