WeWork (NYSE:WE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $5.51

WeWork Inc (NYSE:WE – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.51 and last traded at $5.69, with a volume of 22850 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.92.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.97.

Get WeWork alerts:

In related news, Director Jeffrey Sine purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.67 per share, for a total transaction of $69,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of WeWork in the fourth quarter worth $3,261,000. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of WeWork during the fourth quarter valued at about $697,270,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of WeWork during the fourth quarter valued at about $980,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in WeWork in the fourth quarter worth about $14,761,000. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in WeWork during the 4th quarter worth about $2,634,000. 67.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WeWork Company Profile (NYSE:WE)

WeWork Inc is a flexible space provider. It delivers technology-driven flexible solutions, inspiring spaces and unmatched community experiences. WeWork Inc, formerly known as BowX Acquisition Corp., is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WeWork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WeWork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.