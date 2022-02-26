WH Smith (LON:SMWH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of WH Smith (LON:SMWH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 2,100 ($28.56) target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SMWH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of WH Smith in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($31.28) target price on shares of WH Smith in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($31.28) target price on shares of WH Smith in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 2,180 ($29.65) target price on shares of WH Smith in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($25.84) target price on shares of WH Smith in a report on Monday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WH Smith has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,051 ($27.89).

SMWH opened at GBX 1,628.50 ($22.15) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 483.61, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of £2.13 billion and a PE ratio of -26.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,582.78 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,579.90. WH Smith has a one year low of GBX 1,303 ($17.72) and a one year high of GBX 2,064 ($28.07).

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2020, it operated 1,174 units primarily in airports, hospitals, railway stations, motorway service areas, and workplaces.

