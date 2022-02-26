Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) Shares Purchased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 253,182 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 1.98% of Willdan Group worth $9,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WLDN. Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 7.4% during the third quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 346,448 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,330,000 after purchasing an additional 23,888 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Willdan Group by 9.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 204,747 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,707,000 after acquiring an additional 17,327 shares during the period. Rock Point Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Willdan Group by 10.7% in the third quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 138,541 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,931,000 after acquiring an additional 13,443 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Willdan Group by 6.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 190,962 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,187,000 after acquiring an additional 12,329 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Willdan Group by 27.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,883 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 9,974 shares during the period. 77.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th.

In other news, SVP Paul Milton Whitelaw sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.93, for a total value of $450,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 15,936 shares of Willdan Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.84, for a total value of $666,762.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,342 shares of company stock valued at $1,380,373. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WLDN stock opened at $31.12 on Friday. Willdan Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.33 and a fifty-two week high of $51.00. The stock has a market cap of $398.09 million, a P/E ratio of -32.76 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Willdan Group, Inc engages in the provision of technical and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers energy and sustainability consulting services to utilities, public agencies and private industry. The Engineering and Consulting segment operates through Willdan Engineering, Willdan Infrastructure, Public Agency Resources, Willdan Financial Services and Willdan Homeland Solutions.

