William Blair Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK)

William Blair restated their outperform rating on shares of Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

VRSK has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Verisk Analytics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $232.00 to $237.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Verisk Analytics from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $213.89.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $179.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $203.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.76. Verisk Analytics has a 52 week low of $159.79 and a 52 week high of $231.57. The company has a market cap of $28.93 billion, a PE ratio of 41.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.75.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $766.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.51 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 23.78%. Verisk Analytics’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.10%.

In other news, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 20,480 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.06, for a total transaction of $4,465,868.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.09, for a total value of $109,201.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 203,429 shares of company stock worth $45,538,869. 2.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,684,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,672,505,000 after acquiring an additional 142,747 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter worth $228,000. Finally, LWM Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter worth $834,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.