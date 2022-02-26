Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Price Target Increased to $32.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by TD Securities from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on WMB. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.62.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Shares of WMB opened at $30.69 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $37.29 billion, a PE ratio of 37.43, a P/E/G ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.40. Williams Companies has a 52-week low of $22.50 and a 52-week high of $31.02.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 10.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Williams Companies will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 200.00%.

In other news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 24,219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total transaction of $719,304.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan S. Armstrong sold 156,523 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $4,723,864.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WMB. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 12.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 224,622 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,964,000 after buying an additional 25,562 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,558,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 2.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,812,052 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $154,310,000 after buying an additional 160,083 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,308,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in Williams Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $132,068,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.